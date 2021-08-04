The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis have reopened following a fatal crash during the Wednesday morning commute.

At least one person died in the wreck that happened just after 7 a.m. near Franklin Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Images captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed one vehicle on its roof and lying near the center concrete median. But the patrol has not released any further details.

Authorities shut down the Westbound lanes for about 3 hours, reopening them around 10 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto Hwy. 280 during the closure. At times, that created a backup stretching up to a couple miles to Snelling Avenue.

All eastbound lanes remained open while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the wreckage.

