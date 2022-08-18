The westbound lanes of Crosstown Hwy. 62 are back open Thursday morning after a portion of a pedestrian bridge damaged by a truck earlier this week has been removed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation had shut down the westbound lanes between I-35W and Hwy. 100 after a truck hit the bottom of a pedestrian bridge on Tuesday afternoon near Valley View Road and caused signficant structural damage.

Concrete and parts of the steel structure crashed to the road, prompting officials to shut down the highway.

Officials finished removing the damaged section of the bridge overnight and reopened the lanes in time for Thursday's rush hour.

The pedestrian bridge in Edina was previously hit in February and the agency was in the process of repairing the bridge when it was hit Tuesday by a truck that had a higher load than the bridge allowed, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. An image from a traffic camera showed a truck scraping the bottom of the bridge.

A full repair on the bridge will be done in the fall, and the bridge itself has been closed to pedestrian traffic since February.