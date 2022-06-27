Wes Johnson boarded the Twins' charter flight to Cleveland on Sunday after the team's 6-3 victory over Colorado at Target Field. It's likely his last flight with his Twins pitching staff.

Johnson, the only pitching coach Rocco Baldelli has ever worked with as manager, has accepted a similar job guiding the pitching staff at Louisiana State University, the Twins confirmed on Sunday evening, after the team arrived in Ohio.

The 50-year-old Arkansas native will remain with the Twins during their four-games-in-five-days showdown with the second-place Guardians this week, then leave the team to begin his new job at LSU.

Johnson was a surprise hire by the Twins four years ago, having worked only at the high school and collegiate level before being chosen to replace Garvin Alston shortly after the 2018 season. But his decision to leave was even more stunning, particularly during the middle of a season with the team is in first place in the AL Central.

Johnson managed a pitching staff that helped Minnesota win back-to-back division championships in 2019 and 2020, and this season has helped to restore stability after last year's collapse. The Twins' 3.79 staff ERA ranks seventh in the AL, and represents better than a one-run-per-game improvement on 2020's 4.83.