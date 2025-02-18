Douglas: We’ll slowly ease out of the deep freeze

Is it cold enough for you? As of today, we’ve just endured our 26th subzero night of the winter at MSP, 11 of which have happened this February. Last year we had a whopping six subzero nights, all occurring in January. Note that the 30-year average (1991-2000) is right around 22 subzero nights. Interestingly, the 30-year average prior to 2000 (1971-2000) showed that we had closer to 28 subzero nights each winter.