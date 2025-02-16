Welcome home, Marc Fogel

The details of that deal are, as of this writing, not known. While the White House’s statement refers to an “exchange,” it is not clear exactly what the U.S. exchanged for Fogel. This does leave a (very) small cloud over the news: There should be some disclosure of the terms of the deal, to dispel any fears the U.S. promised or gave up something it shouldn’t have. [Minnesota Star Tribune opinion editor’s note: News reports following the Post-Gazette’s initial publication of this editorial indicated that a Russian cybercriminal had been part of the exchange.]