There is something to be said for playing a tough schedule.

No. 9 Maple Grove and No. 10 Lakeville North remain in the Metro Top 10 despite two early-season setbacks. The Crimson opened the season with back-to-back losses to Class 4A defending state champion and Metro Top 10 No. 1 Hopkins (69-49) and No. 6 Wayzata (60-56). The Panthers fell to No. 5 Chaska (64-50) and Wayzata (64-53).

The Lake Conference is off to a strong start, holding down five of the top six spots while accumulating a 22-1 record. No. 4 Minnetonka suffered the only loss, falling to Hortonville (Wis.) 66-56 in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School.

No. 5 Chaska is the lone school in the top six that doesn't play in the Lake.

This week's marquee matchup

St. Michael-Albertville at Chaska, 7 p.m. Friday

The Hawks get their shot to tackle the Lake this week. They will host No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville after traveling to Wayzata three day earlier. Chaska beat Wayzata last season and didn't play St. Michael-Albertville.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

Records are through Monday

1. Hopkins (5-0)

2. St. Michael-Albertville (3-0)

3. Eden Prairie (4-0)

4. Minnetonka (5-1)

5. Chaska (4-0)

6. Wayzata (5-0)

7. East Ridge (5-1)

8. Becker (3A) (3-0)

9. Maple Grove (3-2)

10. Lakeville North (1-2)