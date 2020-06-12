Motorists in the south metro should plan on delays and detours this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation closes lanes on Interstate 494 between Inver Grove Heights and Sunfish Lake.

The biggest change will be on eastbound I-494, which will go down to one lane between Delaware Avenue and Hwy. 52 from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. Concrete repair on Hwy. 169 near Canterbury Road in Shakopee also could spawn delays as it has during this week’s rush hours.

Metro Transit rolls out new schedules Saturday on a number of bus routes. Local routes will follow Saturday schedules with a few modifications, and commuter express routes will run at reduced levels. Trips scheduled after 11 p.m. and before 4:30 a.m. will be restored on the A and C lines and a number of other routes. Riders should check metrotransit.org for updated schedules, said spokesman Howie Padilla.

Here is where drivers will find significant road work this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue S., and from 4th Avenue S. to southbound I-35W closed until July 31.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 between 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River and 19th Avenue S. on the west side.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one traffic lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

East metro

5. Interstates 694/494, Woodbury: Ramps from eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-694, and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94, closed until July 24. Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes from I-94 to Tamarack Road.

6. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

North metro

7. Interstates 35W/35E/35, Columbus, Forest Lake and Hugo: Off-peak lane closures on freeways between Hwy. 8 and 1 mile south of the split.

8. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway Avenue.

South metro

9. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July.

10. I-494, Bloomington: Both directions will have overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

11. I-494, Inver Grove Heights: Reduced to one lane between Delaware Avenue and Hwy. 52 from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The ramp from southbound Hwy. 52 to eastbound I-494 also will be closed during those hours. Ramps to and from I-494 and Pilot Knob Road will be closed all weekend.

12. I-35W, Richfield: Reduced to two lanes between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

13. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

14. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

West metro

15. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

16. Hwy. 41, Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.

17. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

18. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until August.