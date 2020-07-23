Two segments of Interstate 94 in the east metro will be closed this weekend as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews take down two bridges.

In St. Paul, crews will demolish the southbound Dale Street bridge over I-94 as construction of the new bridge there reaches the halfway point. The freeway will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning between Lexington Parkway and Marion Street. Dale Street will remain open with a single lane of traffic in each direction.

Farther east, I-94 will be closed in both directions at the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange in Washington County from Friday night to Monday morning. Crews will remove a temporary bridge over the freeway.

In the northwest metro, I-94 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Hwy. 101 in Rogers to the I-94/494/694 interchange in Maple Grove from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. And in Minneapolis, eastbound I-94 will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-394 and I-35W.

Here are other places motorists will encounter road construction:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W and northbound I-35W to 36th Street closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W closed until fall 2021.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

St. Paul

5. I-94: Both directions closed between Lexington Parkway and Marion Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

East metro

6. I-94 in Woodbury and Oakdale: Closed in both directions at the I-494/694 interchange from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Several ramps at the interchange also closed.

7. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

8. Hwy. 95, Bayport and Lakeland: Closed between Osprey Boulevard and N. 11th Street until Aug. 7.

9. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue, Maplewood, Oakdale and White Bear Lake: Single lane between 4th Street and Hwy. 244/County Road E from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

South metro

10. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed until Aug. 8.

12. I-494, Bloomington, Richfield and Eden Prairie: Overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Hwy. 169 and Valley View Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

13. I-35W, Richfield: Nightly lane closures between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

14. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

15. Hwy. 7, Excelsior, Minnetonka: Ramps from eastbound Hwy. 7 to southbound I-494 and northbound I-494 to westbound Hwy. 7 closed Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

16. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

17. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction is underway; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until August.

18. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.