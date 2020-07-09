A new roundabout to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 in downtown Prior Lake opens Friday night after several months of construction had drivers on detour. Crews will finish installing signs, lighting and landscaping over the next couple weeks.

Night owls, beware: Southbound Interstate 35W will be closed between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Robert Street bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Paul closes Saturday for a six-week repaving project.

Delays are possible as westbound Hwy. 55 is reduced to one lane at the bridge over the Luce Line Trail in Plymouth. The trail is closed to bicyclists and pedestrians through Aug. 14.

Here are other construction projects in progress:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Southbound closed between I-94 and Hwy. 62 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Ramps from northbound I-35W to S. 5th Avenue and from S. 4th Avenue to southbound I-35W closed until July 31. Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W and northbound I-35W to 36th Street closed until September 2021.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

East metro

5. Interstates 694/494, Woodbury: Ramps from eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 and northbound I-494 to westbound and eastbound I-94 closed.

6. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

7. Hwy. 95, Bayport and Lakeland: Closed between Osprey Boulevard and N. 11th Street until Aug. 7.

8. Interstates 35E/35, Forest Lake and Hugo: Off-peak lane closures between Hwy. 8 and one mile south of the I-35 split.

9. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue, Oakdale, North St. Paul and White Bear Lake: Reduced to a single lane between 4th Street and Hwy. 244/County Road E from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

North metro

10. I-35W, Mounds View: Northbound periodically reduced to a single lane near Hwy. 10 Saturday through Thursday.

South metro

11. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

12. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July.

13. I-494, Bloomington and Richfield: Both directions have overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

14. I-35W, Richfield: Reduced to two lanes between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

15. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

16. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

17. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction is underway; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until August.

18. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway until Monday.