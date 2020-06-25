The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Friday will open SE. Main Street between Hennepin and 3rd avenues to traffic, and starting Monday, motorists will be allowed on East River Road and Nokomis and Lake of the Isles parkways.

The roads have been closed to traffic to allow more room for bicyclists and pedestrians due to COVID-19. Bde Maka Ska, Cedar Lake, Lake Harriet and West River parkways will remain closed to traffic and open for pedestrians and bicycles.

Hwy. 13 through Lilydale and Mendota Heights remains closed through July 10 as MnDOT continues drainage and road repairs.

Motorists will find lane reductions on both directions of Interstate 694 at Rice Street in Shoreview from Friday night to Saturday morning. Starting Monday, the ramp from westbound I-694 to Rice Street will close until late summer as work on the 694/Rice Street Interchange continues.

Starting Saturday, Blue and Green Line trains will run more frequently. Trains will run every 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Metro Transit also is adding service on 16 bus routes.

Here are some of this weekend’s larger road construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to S. 5th Avenue and from S. 4th Avenue to southbound I-35W closed until July 31. Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W and northbound I-35W to 36th Street closed until September 2021.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

East metro

5. Interstates 694/494, Woodbury: Ramps from eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 closed until July 24.

6. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

7. Interstates 35E/35, Forest Lake and Hugo: Off-peak lane closures between Hwy. 8 and one mile south of the I-35 split.

South metro

8. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

9. Hwy. 13, Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

10. Hwy. 13, Mendota and Lilydale: Closed in both directions between Sylvandale Road and Wachtler Avenue through July 10.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July. Ramp from 34th Avenue to eastbound I-494 closed through Monday.

12. I-494, Bloomington: Both directions have overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

13. I-35W, Richfield: Reduced to two lanes between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

14. I-35W, Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

15. Hwy. 41, Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.

16. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

17. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction is underway; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 will be closed until August.

18. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway.