Over the next three weekends, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is going to repave Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and the St. Paul border.

This weekend, the eastbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 35W and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning.

Next weekend, crews will tackle the westbound lanes. Both directions will be closed Aug. 14-17.

The ramp from northbound I-35W to 3rd Street in Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium will be closed Friday night through Monday morning for bridge painting.

Buses will fill in for Green Line trains between U.S. Bank Stadium and Raymond Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday while crews do maintenance work. Motorists will encounter project-related lane closures and detours in the area of SE. Huron Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Here are other construction projects that could affect traffic this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W and northbound I-35W to 36th Street closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W closed until fall 2021.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

5. I-94: Eastbound closed between northbound I-35W and Hwy. 280 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

St. Paul

6. Lexington Parkway: Closed between Albion Avenue and West 7th Street.

North metro

7. I-35/I-35W/I-35E, Forest Lake, Columbus, Hugo: Off-peak lane reductions between Hwy. 8 and 1 mile south of the I-35W/35E split.

East metro

8. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

9. Hwy. 95, Bayport and Lakeland: Closed between Osprey Boulevard and N. 11th Street until Aug. 7.

South metro

10. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd Street and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed until Aug. 8.

12. I-494, Bloomington, Richfield and Eden Prairie: Overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

13. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington: Nightly lane closures between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

14. I-35W, Bloomington, Burnsville: Nightly lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

15. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

16. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction is underway; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until August.

17. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

18. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for providing access to local roads.