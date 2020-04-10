Spring is taking a mid-April hiatus as a weekend storm will likely blanket much of southern and southeastern Minnesota with a plowable snowfall.

Just how much snow will accumulate is uncertain, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. But there is a good chance that 2 inches or more will fall in places such as Fairmont and Albert Lea and along a line from Faribault to Red Wing to Eau Claire, Wis.

“Plowable accumulations possible, particularly south and east of the Twin Cities,” the weather service’s weekend advisory reads.

The metro has about a 50-50 chance of picking up between 1 and 2 inches overnight Easter Sunday into Monday. The odds will rise if the storm track shifts further west, and snow totals could, too, Grunzke said.

“We’ll have to see how the forecast shakes out,” he said. “Things will certainly bear watching.”

The threat of winterlike conditions has the weather service advising motorists to monitor forecasts and think about potential hazards for travel.

A springtime snowstorm created challenging driving conditions,Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Freeport, Maine.

“Strong winds could also result in poor visibility for drivers,” the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., warns.

The mercury touched 70 degrees on Tuesday in the Twin Cities, the warmest reading of the season.

“It won’t be that warm for a while,” Grunzke said. “Next week is looking pretty chilly.”

High temperatures in the Twin Cities will hit the low and mid 50s Friday and Saturday before taking a nose-dive. Sunday will see a high of 42 degrees with rain giving way to snow by late in the day. High temperatures will remain in the 30s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 20s, the weather service said.