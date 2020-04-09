One of the summer’s most disruptive road construction projects started Wednesday when the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 5 around the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Fort Snelling. They’ll stay closed until mid-July.

Not far away, drivers will find lane restrictions on I-494 through Eagan and Mendota Heights.

The two south metro work zones are among more than a dozen projects across the metro that could bring delays for drivers this weekend.

In Minneapolis, motor vehicles are banned on sections of Cedar Lake, Lake Harriet, Lake of the Isles, Lake Nokomis and West River parkways, plus SE. Main Street. In St. Paul, the same is true on portions of East Como Lake Drive, East Shore Drive and Cherokee Height Boulevard. They were shut down to give pedestrians more room to practice physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order encourages essential travel only. Here is where those motoring this weekend encounter road construction:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Lane restrictions and some ramp closures between 43rd Street and I-94.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Reduced to one lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets and 3rd to 6th streets; southbound closed from Washington Avenue to 3rd Street.

3. 10th Avenue bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 from 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River with S. 19th Avenue on the west

4. Lake Street: Reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd and Stevens avenues S.

East metro

5. I-94 from Oakdale to Woodbury: Reduced to one lane between Century Drive and Radio Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

North metro

6. I-94 from Maple Grove to Rogers: Eastbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 101 to the I-94/494/694 interchange from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; westbound from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

7. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and West Broadway.

8. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane closures on I-35W in both directions between County Road C and Sunset Avenue.

South metro

9. I-494 from Eagan to Mendota Heights: Lane closures from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 55 and Dodd Road.

10. Hwy. 5 from Bloomington to St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July.

11. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between Cliff Road and 106th Street. Ramp from southbound I-35W to 106th Street closed Sunday through April 19.

12. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed to build a roundabout.

13. Hwy. 169 in Jackson Township: Reduced to a single lane between 133rd St. and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.