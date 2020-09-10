It seems like only forever since Super Bowl LIV, but non-virtual, social-collision football has returned. Here is a crack at trying to predict an unpredictable first week of the 2020 season.

Texans (+9) at Chiefs: Texans by 3

What better way to kick off this most uncertain of NFL seasons than having Houston go into Kansas City in prime time and ruin the defending champion Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV coronation? All signs point to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes celebrating as a nation of football fans tune in to get their long-awaited fix and to see just how odd Arrowhead Stadium looks when filled with just 22% of its capacity. But embattled Texans coach Bill O’Brien, sans DeAndre Hopkins, delivers the first on-field curveball of the season.

Packers (+2 ½) at Vikings: Packers by 7

Apparently, kryptonite isn’t the only thing that can fell Superman. The “tweak” heard ‘round the NFC North has the Vikings opening up against Aaron Rodgers without Danielle Hunter. Throw in a cast of inexperienced corners and no Purple-crazed fans to harass Green Bay’s offense and, well, this is a bad Week 1 matchup for the Vikings.

Dolphins (+6 ½) at Patriots: Patriots by 10

Knowing Bill Belichick, he spent the pandemic building a wishbone offense for Cam Newton to run. Knowing Belichick, it just might work.

Browns (+8) at Ravens: Ravens by 10

The Ravens averaged 206 rushing yards per game while going an NFL-best 14-2 last year. Oh yeah, they’re also a lot better than Cleveland.

Jets (+6 ½) at Bills: Bills by 7

Beware, Buffalo! Last year’s offseason media darling – Cleveland – got smoked 43-13 by Tennessee at home in its season opener.

Raiders (-3) at Panthers: Panthers by 6

All Teddy Bridgewater does is win, baby. After going 5-0 as Drew Brees’ backup a year ago, the former Vikings quarterback – with a ton of help from Christian McCaffrey -- will spoil the debut of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seahawks (-2) at Falcons: Seahawks by 3

Should be a high-scoring contest, especially if new Falcons running back Todd Gurley truly is healthy again.

Eagles (-6) at Washington: Eagles by 14

The woes continue for the Washington Not Very Good Football Team.

Bears (+3) at Lions: Lions by 7

In Mitchell We Trust? Nope.

Colts (-8) at Jaguars: Colts by 3

Can the last star to run screaming from Jacksonville please turn out the lights?

Chargers (-3) at Bengals: Chargers by 7

No. 1 pick Joe Burrow is about to experience that non-virtual, social-collision side of the NFL.

Buccaneers (+3 ½) at Saints: Saints by 7

Drew Brees, the young gun in this matchup, spoils Tom Brady’s Tampa debut, 42-35, by getting the ball last and scoring.

Cowboys (-3) at Rams: Cowboys by 7

Whoever said, “If you build it, they will come” never lived through a pandemic. SoFi Stadium, the $5 billion behemoth in LA, will be empty as Mike McCarthy wins his Cowboys coaching debut.

Steelers (-6) at Giants: Steelers by 7

Mike Tomlin managed to go 8-6 without Ben Roethlisberger last year. He should be able to beat the Giants with Ben Roethlisberger this year.

Titans (-2 ½) at Broncos: Broncos by 3

Ryan Tannehill got paid $91 million in guarantees for going 9-4 last year – 2-1 in the playoffs – and reaching the AFC title game. But let’s not forget quite yet that he also went 42-46 with no playoff appearances in six years in Miami.

UPSET SPECIAL

Cardinals (+7) at 49ers: Cardinals 24, 49ers 21

Arizona played its NFC West foes well in two losses last year. The Cardinals even led by double digits at one point on the road. Knocking off the defending NFC champions in Week 1 will signal that Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and this Arizona offense will be difficult to stop.