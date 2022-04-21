GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Daniel Lynch, Kansas City
The lefthanded starter shut out the Twins, allowing four hits in his five innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
46 Career hits for Miguel Sano at Kauffman stadium, including his third-inning single, the most at any opposing stadium.
3.06 Combined ERA for the Twins' starters, eighth-best overall and third-best in the American League.
8 Double plays the Twins have grounded into this season, including two Wednesday.
ON DECK
Twins RHP Joe Ryan starts against Kansas City RHP Zack Greinke to close out the three-game series.
