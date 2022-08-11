GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Trea Turner, Dodgers
Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Pinch-hit home runs for the Dodgers this season after Joey Gallo's three-run homer in the seventh inning.
2 Pinch-hit homers for Gallo in his career, his first coming in 2018.
