IMPACT PLAYER

Harold Castro, Detroit Tigers

Castro recorded the first multi-homer game of his career, helping the Tigers come back from a two-run deficit and force extra innings with his two solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-2 The Twins' record in extra-inning games so far this season.

15 The number of innings starter Dylan Bundy went at Target Field this season before giving up a run, the longest such streak at home to start a season for the Twins since Blayne Boyer in 2015.