IMPACT PLAYER
Harold Castro, Detroit Tigers
Castro recorded the first multi-homer game of his career, helping the Tigers come back from a two-run deficit and force extra innings with his two solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-2 The Twins' record in extra-inning games so far this season.
15 The number of innings starter Dylan Bundy went at Target Field this season before giving up a run, the longest such streak at home to start a season for the Twins since Blayne Boyer in 2015.
More From Sports
Sports
Nationals end skid against Dodgers, win 1-0 in series finale
Erick Fedde and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, César Hernández had an RBI single and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Wednesday to avoid a series sweep.
Twins
Twins place starter Ryan on COVID injured list; Smeltzer called up
Joe Ryan was set to start Thursday against the Royals, but Devin Smeltzer — who has been bouncing back and forth between the Twins and the Class AAA Saints — will take his spot.
Nation
Trial begins for ex-Virginia Tech football player in killing
A trial began Wednesday for a former Virginia Tech football player accused in the fatal beating of a Tinder match he originally believed was a woman.
Sports
2021 French Open champ Krejcikova says she has COVID-19
Barbora Krejcikova, last year's French Open champion in singles and doubles, says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from the tournament.
Sports
Jones hits 17th homer in Stanford's 13th straight win
Brock Jones and Drew Bowser each hit a two-run homer and regular-season champion Stanford beat No. 8 seed Arizona State 6-3 on Wednesday in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament.