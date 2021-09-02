GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Frank Schwindel, Cubs

Spoiled the Joe Ryan Day mood by launching a 1-1 fastball into the seats, a three-run homer that brought home the night's only runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Consecutive successful stolen bases against the Twins, a streak dating back to July 28.

4 Innings, of Ryan's five, in which he retired all three hitters in order.

7 Times this season the Twins have been shut out.

UP NEXT

After an off day, the Twins face Rocco Baldelli's longtime team, the AL champion Rays.

PHIL MILLER