GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Frank Schwindel, Cubs
Spoiled the Joe Ryan Day mood by launching a 1-1 fastball into the seats, a three-run homer that brought home the night's only runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Consecutive successful stolen bases against the Twins, a streak dating back to July 28.
4 Innings, of Ryan's five, in which he retired all three hitters in order.
7 Times this season the Twins have been shut out.
UP NEXT
After an off day, the Twins face Rocco Baldelli's longtime team, the AL champion Rays.
PHIL MILLER
