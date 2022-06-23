IMPACT PLAYER
Gio Urshela, Twins
The third baseman sent the ball to the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to put the Twins back into the lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Multi-home run games in Carlos Correa's career, including his two bombs in his first two at-bats Wednesday, his first as a Twin.
17 Saves for Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase this season, including a 1-2-3 ninth inning Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Cardinals beat Brewers 5-4, move into first in NL Central
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit two-run homers as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night and moved into first place in the NL Central.
Sports
Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants
Adam Duvall was targeted by his Atlanta teammates for the obligatory postgame dousing with a cooler full of sports drink following his game-winning hit.
Sports
Hays hits for cycle to help Orioles beat Nationals 7-0
Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, completing the feat in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore's rain-shortened 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Sports
Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
Now this hound has something to toot his horn about.
Sports
Hogs hang on to beat Ole Miss, force 2nd CWS bracket final
Zack Morris didn't get much done as the starter for Arkansas two nights earlier, but what a finisher he was Wednesday.