IMPACT PLAYER

Gio Urshela, Twins

The third baseman sent the ball to the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to put the Twins back into the lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Multi-home run games in Carlos Correa's career, including his two bombs in his first two at-bats Wednesday, his first as a Twin.

17 Saves for Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase this season, including a 1-2-3 ninth inning Wednesday.