WEDNESDAY
Wednesday’s preps results
Here’s what happened in Minnesota high school sports on Wednesday.
soccer • BOYS
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 2, Woodbury 2, tie
TRI-METRO
• Cooper 5, Brooklyn Center 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mahtomedi 7, Chisago Lakes 0
• West Lutheran 2, ISM/Chesterton 0
soccer • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 2, Forest Lake 1
• Columbia Heights 4, Hope Academy 1
• Mpls. Roosevelt 10, Bloom. Kennedy 0
tennis • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 7, Totino-Grace 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 5, Bloomington Kennedy 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North St. Paul 5, St. Paul Johnson 2
• St. Paul Central 6, St. Croix Prep 1
• St. Paul Como Park/Harding 5, Mounds Park Academy 2
• St. Paul High. Park 4, Minnehaha Acad. 3
volleyball • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 26-24
• St. Paul Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest def. North, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
• Armstrong def. Spring Lake Park, 16-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
• Blaine def. Andover, 22-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13
• Elk River def. Osseo, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
• Maple Grove def. Centennial, 28-26, 25-19, 25-20
• Totino-Grace def. Park Center, 25-14, 25-6, 25-18
TRI-METRO
• Cooper def. Brooklyn Center, 25-10, 25-13, 11-25, 25-23
• Holy Angels def. St. Anthony, 25-9, 25-6, 25-10
• Richfield def. Fridley, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-11
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Forest Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
• Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20
• Mpls. Camden def. Prairie Seeds, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21
• Mounds View def. Tartan, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Mounds View; 6. Stillwater; 7. White Bear Lake; 8. Buffalo; 9. Bloomington Jefferson; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Will Weber, Wayzata; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 6. Casey Poppler, Mounds View; 7. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 8. Owen Kalmes, Mounds View; 9. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 10. Vaughn Larson, White Bear Lake.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Blake; 7. Becker; 8. Belle Plaine; 9 Fergus Falls; 10. Mankato West.
• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 6. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 9. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins; 10. Jack Kendall, Rock Ridge.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 4. Luverne; 5. Sauk Centre; 6. Hawley; 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 8. Heritage Christian; 9. South Ridge; 10. Murray County Central.
• Individual: 1. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 4. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 5. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 7. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 8. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 9. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 10. Josh DeMaris, Madelia.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Hopkins; 4. Forest Lake; 5. Duluth East; 6. Minnetonka; 7. St. Michael-Albertville; 8. Minneapolis Southwest; 9. Moorhead; 10. Mounds View.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 3. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 4. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 5. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Noella Ross, Chaska; 10. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Hibbing; 10. Chisago Lakes.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbi, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 9. Nora Hanson, Winona; 10. Makaya Patricka, Northfield.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Northwest Nighthawks; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. United North Central; 7. Wadena-Deer Creek; 8. New London-Spicer; 9. Riverside Christian; 10. St. John’s Prep.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 5. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 6. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 7. Olivia Yotter, Lake City; 8. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Megan Snider, Mounds Park Academy.
Prep Athletes of the Week: Norah Hushagen stays ahead of the pack for Forest Lake girls cross country
A Forest Lake senior who won a state title by a half-minute last season, Norah Hushagen took the St. Olaf Showcase by nine seconds, showing her strength in an early-season challenge.