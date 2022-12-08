Timberwolves-Indiana game recap
Impact player
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
Russell provided the needed shooting when the Wolves were struggling to generate it in the fourth quarter. He scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth.
By the numbers
6 Steals for Wolves guard Anthony Edwards.
23 Wolves' largest lead.
42 Pacers' three-point attempts, compared to the Wolves' 23.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lawrence's free throws give Vanderbilt 75-74 win over Pitt
Tyrin Lawrence's two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers battle toe-to-toe with Kentucky before falling 80-74
Four of five Gophers starters scored in double figures, led by Rose Micheaux and Mallory Heyer with 17 points apiece.
Sports
Pearson scores 20 as Ball State takes down E. Illinois 76-59
Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State's 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.
Sports
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape
Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Wolves
Wednesday's Timberwolves-Pacers game recap
D'Angelo Russell scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead.