Timberwolves-Indiana game recap

Impact player

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

Russell provided the needed shooting when the Wolves were struggling to generate it in the fourth quarter. He scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth.

By the numbers

6 Steals for Wolves guard Anthony Edwards.

23 Wolves' largest lead.

42 Pacers' three-point attempts, compared to the Wolves' 23.