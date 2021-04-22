GAME RECAP
Impact player
Buddy Hield, Sacramento
His second-chance three-pointer from the top of the key was the game-winner for the Kings. Hield hit seven of 11 three-pointers and finished with 29 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
61-36 The Wolves' edge in bench points.
59 Points by Hield and De'Aaron Fox, after they combined for 25 points Tuesday.
Kent Youngblood
