GAME RECAP

Impact player

Buddy Hield, Sacramento

His second-chance three-pointer from the top of the key was the game-winner for the Kings. Hield hit seven of 11 three-pointers and finished with 29 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

61-36 The Wolves' edge in bench points.

59 Points by Hield and De'Aaron Fox, after they combined for 25 points Tuesday.

Kent Youngblood