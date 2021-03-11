GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie tallied 24 saves in his eighth consecutive victory, the longest win streak by an NHL goaltender this season.

2. Dylan Coghlan, Golden Knights: The defenseman was responsible for all of Vegas' goals, recording his first career hat trick.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had a pair of goals, setting a career high for a season (10).

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by Carson Soucy, his first of the season, which emerged as the game-winner.

1 Successful power play, a goal by Kirill Kaprizov that ended a 0-for-20 slump for the Wild.

202 Saves by Kahkonen during his eight-game win streak.

SARAH McLELLAN