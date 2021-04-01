GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Nikolai Knyzhov: The defenseman's first NHL goal stood up as the game-winner.

2. Tomas Hertl, Sharks: The center assisted on two goals.

3. Brent Burns, Sharks: The defenseman also had two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by rookie Kirill Kaprizov, his team-leading 12th.

2 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.

8 Consecutive games in which the Wild has been outshot.

sarah mclellan