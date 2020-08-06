GAME 12 OF 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Randy Dobnak, Twins
The rookie righthander shined in his homecoming to western Pennsylvania, giving up three hits in six shutout innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Innings for Pittsburgh hard-luck loser Trevor Williams, the first Pirates starter to go that far this season.
10-2 The Twins’ record, matching the best start in franchise history set by the 1930 Washington Senators.
2.69 The Twins’ team ERA.
ON DECK
The Twins will try to make it 4-for-4 vs. the Pirates this week over two cities with Kenta Maeda looking to win for the third time in as many starts. J.T. Brubaker makes his first big-league start for Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Penalties in Game 2 keep Wild momentum at bay
The Canucks had eight power plays as they evened the best-of-five series at one apiece.
Gophers
Gophers football season ticket holders notified of a 'drastic reduction' in available tickets
Following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the athletics department could allow only 1,500 fans at TCF Bank Stadium, forcing the department to anticipate "few spectators or no spectators at all."
Vikings
Vikings' O-line takes shape without practice and preseason
There won't be a "wide-open competition" as expected, even with a coveted rookie on board.
Gophers
U cornerback in key role as 1,000 Big Ten athletes seek COVID protections
The College Athlete Unity group called for more protective measures for playing during the pandemic. Gophers football player Benjamin St. Juste is among the organizers.
Loons
Prestige bump awaits as Loons, Orlando City vie for tourney final spot
As relatively new MLS franchises, the Loons and Lions see more global respect at stake, at least in this hemisphere, should either win the MLS is Back tournament.