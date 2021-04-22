GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Olson, Athletics

Had his second two-homer game in two days, and a key hit in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits by the Athletics in their three-run 10th inning.

4 Lost leads by the Twins on Wednesday.

17 Innings the Twins went without a run before Josh Donaldson's first-inning homer.

22 Homers after turning 40 from Twins DH Nelson Cruz. Barry Bonds has the record with 79.

7 Earned runs given up by Twins starter Kenta Maeda, tying a career high.

11 Consecutive victories by Oakland, third longest in team history.

49 Pitches thrown by Twins reliever Alex Colome.

8 Combined hits for Donaldson and Jorge Polanco (four apiece).

ON DECK

The Twins have Thursday off before starting a three-game series against Pittsburgh at 7:10 Friday night at Target Field.

MEGAN RYAN