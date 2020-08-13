GAME 19 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

The center fielder went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Career multi-homer games for Buxton in his career; his other one was a three-homer game in Toronto.

7 Pitches Kenta Maeda needed to get three outs in the fifth inning.

53 Runs the Twins have scored in the first three innings this season.

ON DECK

The Twins have a rare off day on Thursday before they open a four-game series against the Royals on Friday at Target Field, the start of another long stretch of games.

La VELLE E. NEAL III