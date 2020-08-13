GAME 19 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
The center fielder went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Career multi-homer games for Buxton in his career; his other one was a three-homer game in Toronto.
7 Pitches Kenta Maeda needed to get three outs in the fifth inning.
53 Runs the Twins have scored in the first three innings this season.
ON DECK
The Twins have a rare off day on Thursday before they open a four-game series against the Royals on Friday at Target Field, the start of another long stretch of games.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
