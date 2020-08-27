GAME 32 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

The star third baseman’s three-run homer off Jose Berrios put the Indians ahead after they fell behind early.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Outs recorded for Cleveland reliever Phil Maton, who earned his second victory.

6 Innings for Mike Clevinger in the Cleveland starter’s return from an alternate-site camp demotion following his night out with Zach Plesac in Chicago.

2 Hits in three at-bats for Jake Cave after he had to come in for the injured Max Kepler. Cave drove in the tying run against Cleveland lefthander Oliver Perez.

phil miller