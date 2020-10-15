WEDNESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 4
At Highland Park Golf Course
• Stillwater 31, White Bear Lake 66, Roseville 82, St. Paul Central 100, St. Paul Highland Park 128, St. Paul Como Park 150, Woodbury 191, Tartan 235, Mahtomedi 249, North St. Paul 313, St. Paul Humboldt 342, St. Paul Washington 376, St. Paul Johnson 379.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• Ethan Vargas, Stillwater, 16:09; Joe Lee, Roseville, 16:12; Aiden Kilibarda, Stillwater, 16:32.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
• Armstrong 49, Eden Prairie 50, Edina 97, Minnetonka 102, Wayzata 105, Hopkins 144, Minneapolis Washburn 146, Minneapolis Southwest 168, St. Louis Park 279, Benilde St. Margaret’s 307, DeLaSalle 347, Minneapolis South 348, Minneapolis Roosevelt 371, Cooper 388, Minneapolis Henry 469.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• Nick Gilles, Minnetonka, 16:12.2; Alex Gutierrez, Eden Prairie, 16:19.2; Jack Gschwendtner, Eden Prairie, 16:19.3.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4
At Highland Park Golf Course
• St. Paul Highland Park 29, White Bear Lake 58, Stillwater 69, Woodbury 120, Roseville 124, Mahtomedi 167, St. Paul Central 182, St. Paul Como Park 245, St. Paul Harding 286, St. Paul Washington 297.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• Analee Weaver, Stillwater, 17:39; Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, 18:43; Iris Guider, St. Paul Central, 18:45.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
• Edina and Minnetonka 48 (Edina wins tiebreaker), Wayzata 63, Hopkins 121, Eden Prairie 131, St. Louis Park 150, Minneapolis Southwest 196, Minneapolis Washburn 212, Armstrong 234, Benilde St. Margaret’s 301.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata, 17:31.5; Maya Mor, Minnetonka, 18:05.0; Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, 18:06.0.
CLASS 1A
Section 8
At Bagley H.S.
• Perham 56, Hawley 69, Lake Park-Audubon 101, Wadena-Deer Creek 108, East Grand Forks 136, Warroad 167, United North Central 216, Pelican Rapids and West Marshall 263, Frazee 265, Thief River Falls 275, Nevis 287, Roseau 318, Ada-Borup 328, Red Lake County 406.
Top 3 Individuals (5k)
• Jade Rypkema, Nevis, 19:15.7; Anjalie Aho, United North Central, 19:22.6; Lydia Floden, East Grand Forks, 20:06.7.
FOOTBALL
MINNESOTA
• Bagley 41, Red Lake 8
• Brandon-Evansville 22, Bertha-Hewitt 0
• Cherry 42, Silver Bay 0
• Ely 20, Cook County 0
• Hinckley-Finlayson 35, East Central 0
• Mahnomen/Waubun 44, Ada-Borup 14
• Polk Co. West 12, Red Lake County 8
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Eden Prairie 2, Chaska 1
• Edina 4, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Minnetonka 3, Prior Lake 0
• Shakopee 2, Chanhassen 1
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 3, Henry Sibley 1
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Eastview 2
• Lakeville North 5, Burnsville 0
• Rosemount 1, Eagan 0
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• North St. Paul 1, Woodbury 0, OT
• White Bear Lake 5, Hastings 0
• Park of Cottage Grove 2, East Ridge 1
• Tartan at Stillwater
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 11, St. Paul Harding 1
• Mounds View 5, Roseville 0
• Park Center 1, Spring Lake Park 0
• St. Paul Central 1, Irondale 0
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Mpls. Southwest 1, Armstrong 0
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Mpls. South 0
• St. Louis Park 4, Hopkins 0
• Wayzata 4, Cooper 0
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Andover 3, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 8, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• Centennial 1, Forest Lake 0
• Duluth East 4, Anoka 3
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Maple Grove 3, Buffalo 0
• Moorhead 3, Elk River 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 1, Rogers 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Bloom. Kennedy 4, Mankato Loyola 1
• Mankato West 2, Faribault 0
• Marshall 4, St. Peter 3
• Worthington 4, Mankato East 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Chanhassen 2, Eden Prairie 1, OT
• Edina 5, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 1
• Shakopee 1, Chaska 0, SO
Section 3 • Quarterfinals
• Eagan 2, Park of Cottage Grove 0
• Lakeville North 1, Apple Valley 0, OT
• Rosemount 5, Burnsville 1
• Hastings at Eastview
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• East Ridge 4, St. Paul Central 3, OT
• Henry Sibley at Woodbury
• North St. Paul at Stillwater
• Tartan at White Bear Lake
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 15, Park Center 0
• Mounds View 6, Irondale 0
• Osseo 1, Roseville 0
• Spring Lake Park 2, Cooper 1, OT
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Hopkins 1, Minneapolis Washburn 0
• Mpls. Southwest 1, St. Louis Park 0
• Wayzata 4, Armstrong 0
• Mpls. South at Cretin-Derham Hall
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Andover 1, Coon Rapids 0
• Anoka 2, Duluth East 1
• Blaine 7, Forest Lake 0
• Centennial 10, Cambridge-Isanti 0
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Brainerd 1, Moorhead 0
• Elk River 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Maple Grove 4, Buffalo 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Byron 1, Stewartville 0
• Dover-Eyota 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Rochester Lourdes 1, St. Charles/L-A 0
• Winona Cotter 11, Pine Island/Z-M 0
Section 3 • First round
• Hiawatha Coll. 3, St. Paul Humb. 2, SH
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Becker 4, Heritage Christian 1
• Maranatha/West Luth. 2, Monticello 1
• Orono 5, Willmar 0
• Watertown-Mayer 5, Providence Acad. 2
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Championship
• Rochester Mayo 5, Lakeville South 2
Section 4 • Championship
• Mounds View 4, Mahtomedi 3
Section 5 • Championship
• Maple Grove vs. Wayzata
Section 6 • Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Edina
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Math and Science def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
LAKE
• Eden Prairie def. Edina, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9
• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
• Minnetonka at Hopkins
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul at Hill-Murray
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake at St. Francis
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
• Coon Rapids def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19
• Maple Grove def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee def. Eagan, 25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 11-25, 15-7
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park def. Washington, 25-4, 25-6, 25-9
• Highland Park def. Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-4
• Johnson def. Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-16, 25-13, 25-8
• Forest Lake def. Roseville, 29-27, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
• White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
• Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-18, 25-12
• Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
• Richfield at St. Anthony
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
• New London-Spicer def. Rockford, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
MINNESOTA
• Lyle/Pacelli def. Schaeffer Academy, 20-25, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 15-7
• Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 14-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. West Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11
POLLS
FOOTBALL
STATE RANKINGS
By the Associated Press
Class 6A W-L Pts
• 1. Lakeville South (2) 1-0 47
• 2. Eden Prairie (2) 1-0 40
• 3. Prior Lake (1) 1-0 37
• 4. Lakeville North 1-0 32
• 5. Woodbury 1-0 24
• 6. St. Michael-Albertville 1-0 23
• 6. Blaine 1-0 23
• 8. Champlin Park 1-0 22
• 9. Maple Grove 1-0 14
• 10. Wayzata 0-1 3
• 10. East Ridge 1-0 3
• 10. Farmington 1-0 3
• Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Shakopee 1, Rosemount 1.
Class 5A W-L Pts
• 1. Chaska (4) 1-0 48
• 2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 1-0 46
• 3. Rogers 1-0 33
• 4. Owatonna 1-0 26
• 5. Mankato West 1-0 22
• 6. Moorhead 1-0 20
• 7. Andover 1-0 15
• 8. Cooper 1-0 14
• 9. Chanhassen 1-0 13
• 10. Armstrong 0-0 7
• Others receiving votes: Alexandria 6, Irondale 6, Mahtomedi 6, Elk River 5, Rochester Century 4, Tartan 2, Rochester Mayo 1, Monticello 1.
Class 4A W-L Pts
• 1. Hutchinson (4) 1-0 49
• 2. Marshall 1-0 35
• 3. Fridley 1-0 29
• 4. Becker 1-0 28
• 5. Rocori (1) 1-0 26
• 6. Orono 1-0 23
• 6. Detroit Lakes 1-0 23
• 8. Byron 1-0 13
• 8. South St. Paul 1-0 13
• 10. Willmar 1-0 12
• Others receiving votes: Winona 8, Simley 5, Jordan 5, Hill-Murray 4, Grand Rapids 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1.
Class 3A W-L Pts
• 1. Waseca (1) 1-0 32
• 2. Annandale (1) 1-0 26
• 3. Cannon Falls 2-0 25
• 3. Rochester Lourdes (1) 1-0 25
• 5. Albany 1-0 24
• 6. Dassel-Cokato 1-0 21
• 6. Pierz (1) 1-0 21
• 8. Luverne 1-0 20
• 8. Stewartville 1-0 20
• 10. New London-Spicer (1) 1-0 13
• Others receiving votes: Perham 11, Mora 8, Aitkin 7, Foley 4, Litchfield 4, Proctor 4, St. Croix Lutheran 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Esko 2, Fairmont 2.
Class 2A W-L Pts
• 1. Caledonia (2) 1-0 29
• 2. Minneapolis North (1) 1-0 27
• 3. Redwood Valley 1-0 18
• 4. Blue Earth Area 1-0 16
• 5. Moose Lake Willow River 1-0 10
• 6. West Central Ashby 1-0 9
• 7. Crosby-Ironton 1-0 8
• 7. Barnesville 1-0 8
• 9. Atwater-Cosmos-G.C. 1-0 7
• 9. Chatfield 1-0 7
• 9. Paynesville 1-0 7
• Others receiving votes: Holdingford 6, Frazee 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Maple River 2, Kimball 1.
Class 1A W-L Pts
• 1. Blooming Prairie (2) 1-0 28
• 2. Mahnomen-Waubun 1-0 25
• 3. Minneota 1-0 24
• 4. Dawson-Boyd (1) 1-0 20
• 5. Mayer Lutheran 1-0 13
• 5. Browerville 1-0 13
• 7. Underwood 1-0 10
• 8. New Ulm Cathedral 1-0 7
• 8. Wabasso 1-0 7
• 10. Wabasha-Kellogg 0-0 6
• Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 5, Goodhue 3, BOLD 2, Breckenridge 1, Deer River 1.
Class 9-man W-L Pts
• 1. Hills-Beaver Creek (1) 1-0 18
• 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-0 13
• 3. Win-E-Mac 1-0 12
• 3. Nicollet 1-0 12
• 5. Stephen-Argyle 1-0 11
• 6. Grand Meadow (1) 1-0 10
• 7. Clinton-Graceville-Beards. 1-0 7
• 7. Cromwell 1-0 7
• 7. South Ridge 1-0 7
• 10. Fertile-Beltrami 1-0 6
• Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander 5, Renville County West 2.