Winter storm wallops metro, southern Minnesota with rain, snow and wind

Schools are closed or delayed, snow emergencies are in effect and travel is downright difficult after a winter storm battered the metro area and much of southern Minnesota overnight.
Several school districts are closed or delayed. Metro Transit service has suspended bus service until further notice, but the light rail continues to operate.
In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit and Maple Grove Transit have suspended bus service until further notice, the agencies said. Light-rail trains continued to operate. MVTA and SouthWest Transit also halted bus service.
A few more inches of heavy wet snow will fall Wednesday in the metro area morning before a winter storm warning ends at 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Blizzard warnings remained in effect across southern Minnesota as winds gusting to 45 mph was blowing snow around reducing visibility and creating whiteout conditions, the weather service said.
A number of major roads remained closed Wednesday morning, including Interstate 90 between Luverne and Blue Earth. A no-travel advisory was in effect for Freeborn, Faribault, Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rock and Sibley counties, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
At 6:30 a.m., metro area roads remained snow covered and littered with crashes and spin outs, according to MnDOT.
From midnight to 7a.m., the State Patrol responded to 25 spin outs, 70 crashes, 111 vehicles that went off the road and seven jackknifed semis.
“Every incident slows things down,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer, reiterating the need to drive slow and leave plenty of room between vehicles.
Plows hit the roads Tuesday night and will be on the job all day Wednesday, Meyer said. Wet slushy snow and wind blowing it around will hamper efforts until weather conditions improve, she said.
“It will be a long day,” Meyer said. “It was quite a storm.”
Schools closed, delayed
Treacherous conditions led St. Paul Public Schools to call an e-learning day. In Minneapolis, students in kindergarten through grade 5 get the day off due to a “Severe Weather Day.” Students in grades six to 12 will have an e-learning day, the district said.
Centennial, Bloomington, Lakeville, Wayzata, Osseo and Mounds View are among suburban districts switching to a flexible or at home learning day while others such Robbinsdale and Anoka-Hennepin closed for the day.
Snow emergencies declared, thousands without power
Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called a snow emergency as of 5:30 a.m., but other cities such as Robbinsdale, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Crystal, Golden Valley have.
Officials in several cities reminded motorists to move their vehicles off the street.
“This not only ensures more effective plowing, but also helps you avoid a citation,” the city of Woodbury said.
Metro Mobility, the door-to-door service for riders with disabilities, also curtailed service Wednesday.
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority said its fixed route and on-demand ride service, Connect, would not operate until at least 8 a.m. due to ice and snow.
About 8,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning, the utility said.
Snow totals were still coming, but the leader appeared to be Woodbury, where 10 inches of snow had fallen as of early Wednesday.
Other totals as of 7:30 a.m. included:
- 8.5 inches in Apple Valley
- 7.5 inches in Kenyon
- 11.5 inches in Elko New Market
- 10.5 inches in Ellendale
- 7.2 inches in Richfield
- 8.5 inches in Oakdale
- 6.7 inches in Lakeville
- 4.5 inches in White Bear Lake
- 6 inches in Faribault.
- 7.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
- 6.5 at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen
- 0.8 inches in St. Cloud
