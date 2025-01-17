Brrr! Cold snap will send temperatures across Minnesota plunging below zero for the next four days

After a high of 7 degrees above zero Saturday, the Twin Cities will see more than 60 hours of subzero temperatures. That includes two consecutive days with highs with minus signs in front of them on Sunday and Monday, with highs of -2 and -6 degrees, respectively, the National Weather Service said. Should that play out, it will mark the first time the mercury has failed to reach above 0 during the day for the first time since 2019, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.