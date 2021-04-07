State emergency operations officials were scrambling Wednesday to find a new location for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event after overnight storm damage prevented the scheduled use of the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan.

"The state is working around the clock to identify an alternate location and will contact impacted patients directly to provide an opportunity to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible," said a statement provided by Nicholas Kimball, a spokesman for the State of Minnesota COVID-19 Response.

The Vikings facility is one of several pop-up locations that Minnesota has used this year to provide COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. Gov. Tim Walz received a shot there last week during an event for workers who have been prioritized for vaccination due to their on-the-job risks of viral exposure.

So far, 42% of eligible Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least a first-dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That includes nearly 83% of senior citizens — an initial priority group that has suffered 89% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths — and 68.5% of K-12 teachers and child care educators.

State health officials hope rapid progress in vaccination will prevent a new wave of pandemic activity from resulting in more severe illnesses and COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

The latest White House COVID-19 Team report on Minnesota, released on Tuesday, ranked Minnesota 10th worst among states for its rate of new infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 12th worst for the rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions. However, the state only had the 40th highest state rate of COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period ending April 1.

