My popcorn is ready, a favorite (lumpy) recliner chair waiting for Thursday evening on ABC. “Bee-nado” is coming to “9-1-1″ and I am here for it. A tornado composed of 22 million killer bees in Los Angeles? I’m going to need a bigger Doppler!
Douglas: Weather bliss lingers into the weekend
Once again autumn has been delayed. But not canceled.
But please don’t stop there. I’m working on screenplays for “Snake-nado” (better than on a plane), “Cow-nado” (watch for debris!) and my favorite: “Tick-nado,” set on a quaint northern lake. The possibilities are endless — endless bad remakes of “Twister.” Thoughts and prayers for Hollywood.
At least the weather is quiet, the rough equivalent of living inside a postcard. Remember those? Expect warm sunshine into the weekend with highs topping 80 degrees from Friday into Monday, and only slight cooling early next week. Once again autumn has been delayed. But not canceled.
Only 0.06 inches of rain in September, nearly 2 inches drier than normal at MSP. Average temperatures for the month are 5.4 degrees warmer than average, with 13 days in the 80s.
Meanwhile Hurricane Helene is churning toward northern Florida.
