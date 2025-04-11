Opinion: We underfund agricultural research at our peril

Over the decades, this research has helped ensure Minnesotans have an abundant, safe and nutritious food supply. It also supports one of the pillars of Minnesota’s economy. Our state is sixth nationally in total agricultural production and ranked higher for many individual products. Agricultural industries constitute more than 15% of Minnesota’s economic activity and support more than 10% of all Minnesota jobs — with rates much higher in rural areas. For those of you in the Twin Cities that think all those jobs are just in rural Minnesota, Hennepin County has the most people of any county employed in agricultural dependent jobs.