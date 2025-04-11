Opinion: We underfund agricultural research at our peril

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Homegrown research has been the engine of Minnesota agriculture since its earliest days.
The University of Minnesota released its first wheat variety to farmers in 1895. At the time, Minnesota farmers harvested about 10 bushels of wheat per acre. Today, yields of more than 60 bushels are typical thanks to the decades of steady investment in research.
In the early 1990s, the U’s fruit breeding program released the Honeycrisp apple, which was such a hit with consumers that it was declared the state fruit in 2006 while also being exported far and wide.
Today, research at the U’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences is creating high-tech breakthroughs like identifying how artificial intelligence and satellite monitoring can protect soybean crops from aphids. We’re also pioneering new techniques for hardier, healthier and more sustainable row crops, fresh produce and livestock.
Over the decades, this research has helped ensure Minnesotans have an abundant, safe and nutritious food supply. It also supports one of the pillars of Minnesota’s economy. Our state is sixth nationally in total agricultural production and ranked higher for many individual products. Agricultural industries constitute more than 15% of Minnesota’s economic activity and support more than 10% of all Minnesota jobs — with rates much higher in rural areas. For those of you in the Twin Cities that think all those jobs are just in rural Minnesota, Hennepin County has the most people of any county employed in agricultural dependent jobs.
But right now, those two bulwarks that benefit Minnesotans — good food and good jobs — are at real risk.