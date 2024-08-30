Weather

Douglas: We should all thank Christian Doppler

Expect sunny, comfortable weather into Thursday with highs mostly in the 70s.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 30, 2024

Despite persistent rumors to the contrary, I did not invent Doppler. Christian Doppler (1803-1853) was the first person to describe how the relative motion of a source and detector affects the observed frequency of sound and light waves. It’s why the pitch of a train whistle changes as it passes.

Meteorologists use the “Doppler effect” with radar to determine if a raindrop is moving toward or away from the radar site. It can see the “couplets” of rapidly swirling air within a storm leading up to a tornado or straight-line winds.

The local office of the National Weather Service often issues a “Doppler-indicated” tornado warning, erring on the side of caution, even if a funnel hasn’t been spotted. Such was the case Thursday, with confirmed tornadoes in Anoka and Isanti counties. Man, am I fun at parties.

There is nothing more to say: sunny, comfortable weather into Thursday with highs mostly in the 70s. Temps in the 60s the second week of September? Where’s that sweatshirt I’ve been ignoring since April? I know it’s here somewhere ...

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

