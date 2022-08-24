Name: Leah Payne, 27

City: Duluth

Current job: Looking for work in music therapy field

College: Colorado State University, graduate degree

Student loan debt: $40,000

Monthly loan bill: About $300/month

How will this affect you: "This is a big deal for us, now that we're married. That's $20,000, a huge amount of money for us. It's the difference between saving for a home or another car."

Current financial situation: "We have money for the things we need. (Now) I'll have some relief. We might not have to struggle."

Name: Liz Bloch, 29

City: Mountain Iron, Minn.

Current job: Library tech

College: Started at Minnesota North College, transferred to University of Minnesota Duluth and is on a slow path toward graduation.

Student loan debt: $6,000

How will this affect you: Bloch has an hour commute to her job and two cars that are more than 16 years old. She would also like to move closer to Duluth.

Name: Jonah Provance, 23

City: Duluth

Current job: Assistant manager of Love Creamery

College: Four years at University of Minnesota Duluth

Student loan debt: $17,000 in private loans and "I'm afraid to look at my federal loans" — the bulk of it.

Monthly loan bill: $400

How will this affect you: "Hopefully I can get out of debt sooner and think about seeing the world. I got engaged. Maybe I can think about giving my fiancé a decent sized wedding."

Current financial situation: "Money is always tight, but I'm fortunate to have a job that gives me hours and a livable wage."

Name: Gracie Chartier, 20

City: Sturgeon Lake, Minn.

Current job: CNA at Evergreen Knoll, an assisted living facility in Cloquet

College: Lake Superior College

Student loan debt: $10-$11,000

Monthly loan bill: She's still in school and hasn't started paying yet

How will this affect you: "This changes a lot. I've been really stressed about leaving school and paying student loans and getting a house and car."

Current financial situation: She lives rent-free with her parents, but is paying for her own schooling

Braeden Malotky

City: Prior Lake

College: Arizona State University

Student loan debt: $10,000 for undergrad plus $45,000 for medical school

Current job: Medical student, University of Minnesota

How will this affect you: "At the end of the day, whatever we get will help."

Name: Ashley Green Gomez, 34

City: Waite Park, Minn.

Current job: Owner, Green Thumb Etc. upholstery and floral shop in downtown St. Cloud

College: St. Cloud Technical & Community College and Hennepin Technical College

Student loan debt: $52,000

Monthly bill: Deferred based on income

How will this affect you: "[My loan] doesn't impact my life on a day-to-day basis. It's almost like I kind of forget that it's there. It's just another monthly bill. I see, do I qualify for deferment? Cool."

Current financial situation: OK. "No one who is self-employed is trying to be a millionaire."