We are all ugly Americans now

However, my self-identification as an ugly American really has nothing to do with superficial physical characteristics. It has everything to do with the perceived ugliness of the American character. This came into sharp focus after President Donald Trump and his sidekick, Vice President JD Vance, attacked the brave leader of a country defending itself against Russian aggression — Volodymyr Zelenskyy — this past Friday in a televised Oval Office meeting. The man who when offered a plane ride out of Kyiv at the beginning of the Russian invasion, when it was expected that his country would be overrun in days, courageously said: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”