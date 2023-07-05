If you turn to the oldies radio station WDGY at 10 a.m. Saturday, you'll hear a new voice. But wait, that will actually be WCCO-TV's chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

He will be the host of a new show, "Saturdays with Shaffer" on the Hudson, Wis.-based station.

This doesn't mean that Shaffer is leaving his regular weekday weather forecasting gig at the local CBS affiliate.

"I will keep bringing you the accurate forecasts Monday-Friday on WCCO. And now I get to play your favorite tunes every weekend on WDGY. Rock and Roll," he posted on Facebook earlier this week.

Shaffer has always been an avid fan of the '70s and '80s music, adding that Elvis Presley is his favorite historical figure in his WCCO bio page.

In an interview with Star Tribune earlier this year, he said he constantly has music going on at his weather center and people can tell what is going on by the music he plays.

"If something big is coming, I'll play yacht rock to keep me calm. If it's a boring day, I'll have Guns N' Roses blaring to get me fired up," he said.

This is not Shaffer's first time hosting on the radio — he also worked at KOOL-108, BOB-100, 104.1 The Point, Cities 97, KEEY-FM, and KTLK before he joined WCCO.

The two-hour "Saturdays with Shaffer" will be on 740 AM and 92.1 FM, 103.7 FM and 107.1 FM-HD2. On those Saturdays, when WDGY airs a live car show broadcast, Shaffer's show will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sundays.