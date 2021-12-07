After an extensive search, WCCO Radio has hired a new morning host to replace the legendary Dave Lee.

Vineeta Sawkar, a former TV anchor on KSTP, Channel 5, will start on Jan. 3. Her show, "The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar," will air weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m.

"I'm truly humbled, honored and excited," Sawkar said in a statement. "No one can replace Dave Lee. He is a broadcasting legend and a friend as well."

Lee retired in April after 32 years as morning host.

"This station is so rich with history and memories for so many of us," Sawkar said. "I hope the 'Good Neighbor' station you once listened to in the mornings for school closings is the place you can continue to listen for news and information to get your day started … with some fun, too."

After joining KSTP in 1995, Sawkar spent nearly 18 years at the ABC-affiliated station as a reporter and weekend and morning anchor. She worked as a video reporter at the Star Tribune and currently serves as University of St. Thomas' director of public relations. She is an ambassador for the Minnesota Wild's "Hockey Is for Me" initiative to attract children of color to the sport.

In a statement, Brad Lane, WCCO's brand manager, praised the new hire. "Her rich experience, journalistic integrity and warm personality make her the perfect choice to evolve our station's longstanding tradition of delivering the biggest headlines in the morning while exploring the news and events that matter most to Minnesotans."