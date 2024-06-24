Wayzata's Riley Leatherman and Rosemount's Cece Hanson were selected as the winners of the Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball Awards on Sunday.

The awards, presented to the state's top high school seniors in baseball and softball, are presented by the Twins Community Fund. Winners were chosen from a panel of high school and college coaches.

Leaetherman is a righthanded pitcher and shortstop for the Trojans who has committed to play in college at North Carolina. Hanson is an outfielder for the Irish who will play at South Dakota State.

The other Mr. Baseball finalists were Max Arlich (East Ridge), Tyler Guerin (Mounds View), P.J. Jones (Cretin-Derham Hall), Caleb Koskie (Benilde-St. Margaret's), Wilson Magers (Mankato West) and Luke Skinner (East Ridge).

The other Ms. Softball finalists were Heidi Barber (White Bear Lake), Cameron Chard (Belle Plaine), Carly Kimmes (Randolph), Katie Klotz (Farmington), Jordyn Marsh (New Prague) and Hannah Tong (Forest Lake).

An awards ceremony Sunday at Target Field also honored Cannon Falls' Dennis Flom and Mankato East's Joe Madson for lifetime achievements in coaching.







