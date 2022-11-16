A teenager attending Providence Academy has been accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student at a home in Wayzata, police said Wednesday.

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 14 and involved a boy in his early teens as the suspect and a high school-age girl, Police Chief Marc Schultz told the Star Tribune.

An arrest has yet to be made while the investigation continues in what Schultz said is his department's top priority.

"Eventually, should we gather enough evidence to support a charge, we would definitely do that," the chief said. "Given the seriousness of the allegations, I hope to have something wrapped up sooner than later. ... But there is so much time that has passed, [and] some of the folks involved, whether they are juveniles or the parents of juveniles, they are apprehensive right now."

Schultz said police received a phone call on Thursday "from a concerned party" about the alleged assault. He declined to offer any specifics about the suspected assault itself.

Providence Academy, founded in 2001 in Plymouth, is a private Catholic college preparatory school for students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. As of the 2020-21 school year, the school has roughly 820 students who come from 72 communities, according to its website.

Providence Academy Headmaster Todd Flanders released a statement that read in part: "The incident in question entailed serious violations of both our policies and our Code of Conduct. We took swift and decisive actions after our internal investigation. The specifics of school discipline of individual students, minors in this case, is not a matter I can elaborate on — especially given that the matter is being additionally and independently investigated by the Wayzata Police Department.

"I am confident in the school's approach with each individual student. And everything is in keeping with our policies and code."