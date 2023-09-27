Wayzata remained undefeated in its defense of the Class 4A volleyball championship, defeating visiting Champlin Park 3-1 on Tuesday in a matchup of No. 1 and No. 3 in the state rankings.
Wayzata lost the first set 25-21, then won the next three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23.
Wayzata, ranked first all season, improved to 18-0. Champlin Park, which dropped to third in the rankings after a loss Saturday to Eagan, fell to 13-4. Wayzata warmed up for the match by winning the Apple Valley Invite over the weekend, defeating No. 2 Eagan and No. 5 Lakeville North along the way.
Wayzata went 30-4 last season and defeated Lakeville North for the Class 4A title.
