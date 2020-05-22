Households in the west metro city of Watertown, Minn., are getting small economic stimulus checks in the mail this week and they are coming from the City Council and Chamber of Commerce.

The entities sent envelopes containing $60 in "Chamber Checks" this week to help residents and local businesses through challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter signed by City Council members.

"These checks are as good as cash," the letter says, providing that they are used only at businesses that are members of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.

The checks can be used to pay city utility bills, buy groceries, order takeout, or get a haircut when barbershops and salons reopen, the letter states. Checks can also be given to places of worship or donated to local nonprofits.

"They are valid for only 12 months so please invest in our local economy," the city says on its Facebook page.