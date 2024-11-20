Water reservoir temporarily shut off after vandals tamper with West St. Paul holding tank

“While there is no reason to believe the intent of the suspects was to tamper with the water supply, the city of West St. Paul, West St. Paul Police Department, and St. Paul Regional Water Services treat any call to water supply infrastructure with the utmost importance,” West St. Paul Police said in the post. “All resources will be used to apprehend suspects entering restricted water supply areas and proper testing will be done to ensure only safe water is flowing into our properties.”