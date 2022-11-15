Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Paul Regional Water Services officials lifted their boil water advisory for customers affected by the Ferndale Tank pressure issue after test results showed drinking water is safe.

The lifting of the advisory was done in consultation and with the approval of the Minnesota Department of Health, officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The advisory, which asked residents of Maplewood and several St. Paul neighborhoods to boil water for at least three minutes before consuming, was a precautionary step after the system's Ferndale tank lost pressure briefly Sunday.

Affected areas were:

• Holloway Avenue E., between 7th Avenue E. and Division St./Holloway Avenue E.

• Geneva Avenue N. between Conway Avenue E. and Holloway Avenue E./Division Street.

• Conway Avenue E. between Carlton Street N. and Geneva Avenue N. and Avenue R.

• Ruth Street N. between 7th and Larpenteur avenues E.

• Winthrop Street N. between Larpenteur Avenue E. and Hoyt Avenue E.

• Idaho Avenue E. between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street N.

• McKnight Road N. between Ivy Avenue E. and Margaret Street.

The notice is posted at www.stpaul/water. Anyone with additional questions can call the water service's customer service department at 651-266-6350.