Lawyer for friend of George Floyd addressed the motion to quash his subpoena.
MPD lieutenant: Tactic used by Chauvin with knee on Floyd's neck is not part of training.
Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial
A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed.
Madison to become Wisconsin's 3rd FEMA mass vaccination site
The COVID-19 vaccination center at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison will be able to increase the number of doses delivered by 2,100 a week thanks to new staffing support from the federal government starting on Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced.
Use-of-force trainer: Kneeling should stop when suspect in cuffs
Two more police officers testified today in the prosecution's murder case against Derek Chauvin. A lieutenant in charge of use of force training said that putting a knee on a suspect's neck is not a tactic officers are taught.
Watch the replays: Friend of George Floyd, MPD lieutenant on training
Minnesota debuts vaccine outreach campaign aimed at workers
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday launched an outreach campaign aimed at vaccinating Minnesota workers in frontline industries in the coming weeks.