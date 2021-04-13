Previously unseen body cam video is shown to Chauvin jury.
—
Force expert: Chauvin "justified" in actions before Floyd died.
—
Friend who was with George Floyd on day he died testifies.
Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist
Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. April 7, 2021.
First collar video from wild Minnesota wolf shows fishing skills, adaptability
Like many Minnesotans, U project finds, it fishes.
Protesters, police clash for 3rd night after Daunte Wright's death
An estimated 800 to 1,000 protesters were outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Dozens of officers in riot gear, along with National Guard, stood on the other side of a metal fence. As the crowd shouted and shook the fence, police began deploying flash-bang grenades.
Expert: Ex-cop justified in pinning George Floyd to pavement
The defense for a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death challenged the heart of the case against the officer, calling a use-of-force expert who testified that Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning Floyd and said it might have gone easier if the Black man had been "resting comfortably" on the pavement.