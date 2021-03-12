Minneapolis will pay a record $27 million to settle the lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family.
The news conference will include statements from Crump and other attorneys representing the family. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will join as well, along with city council members.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Chauvin Trial
What happened Friday in the Derek Chauvin trial
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in south…
Local
Floyd family agrees to $27M settlement amidst ex-cop's trial
The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial.
Local
Wisconsin mayor wants giant Robocop statue in his city
A central Wisconsin city is making a play for a giant Robocop statue after a Detroit museum rejected it.
Chauvin Trial
Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial moving faster than expected
7 jurors have been selected in only 4 days of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The jurors are being seated to determine whether the fired Minneapolis police officer is guilty of killing George Floyd.
Coronavirus
Walz: Minnesota on track to meet Biden COVID-19 vaccine goal
All adults will be eligible by May, but shots could stretch into June.