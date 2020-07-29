The Wild is days away from resuming its season, an NHL playoffs series with Vancouver that begins Sunday.

Star Tribune Sports NHL writer Sarah McLellan has been in Edmonton for nearly two weeks, completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine before she can head to the rink and cover the games.

Before action gets started, she will host a live video Q&A with Wild forward Marcus Foligno at 6 p.m. Wednesday night via the Star Tribune Sports Instagram page.

Tune in here to watch the conversation.