The Wild is days away from resuming its season, an NHL playoffs series with Vancouver that begins Sunday.
Star Tribune Sports NHL writer Sarah McLellan has been in Edmonton for nearly two weeks, completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine before she can head to the rink and cover the games.
Before action gets started, she will host a live video Q&A with Wild forward Marcus Foligno at 6 p.m. Wednesday night via the Star Tribune Sports Instagram page.
Tune in here to watch the conversation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Stray souvenirs: Without fans, MLB foul balls left lonely
Mookie Betts made a running catch in foul territory and immediately spotted something just over the padded outfield wall at Dodger Stadium: a lonely, stray baseball.
Wild
Avalanche edges Wild 3-2 in exhibition game in Edmonton
Gabe Landeskog's second period goal proved to be the winner as the teams prepared for the postseason.
Vikings
Malcolm Jenkins doesn't stop working to create change
Malcolm Jenkins is determined to walk his talk.The three-time Pro Bowl safety and two-time Super Bowl champion has been on the front lines fighting for…
Twins
Column: Kelly makes sure cheating Astros get some payback
The fake crowds and phony noise were tolerable, at least for a few games. Empty ballparks, too, because it was worth it to have baseball…
Loons
Boateng recounts pain of racist abuse to Bayern teammates
For weeks Bayern Munich players had been showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at games when Jerome Boateng was approached by teammates for…