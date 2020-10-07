More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen
A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
National
Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over COVID-19 in VP debate
There were heated exchanges over the environment, the Supreme Court and racism, but overall the debate was far more respectful than Trump and Biden's eight days earlier
National
VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight
In normal times, vice presidential debates don't matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.
National
The Latest: Harris says Breonna Taylor didn't get justice
The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):
Coronavirus
Walz extends peacetime state of emergency for coronavirus response
Legislators will return for a fifth special session on Monday, Oct. 12.